Image copyright US Govt Image example US government officials don already close down di website wey dem do to catch pipo for immigration fraud

India don carry diplomatic protest go US afta dem arrest 129 Indian students sake of say dem enrol for one fake university for America.

Di University of Farmington, wey dem do like say e dey based for Michigan state, na school wey undercover agents from di Department of Homeland Security and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) do to expose "pay-to-stay" immigration fraud.

Prosecutors say di student wey apply know say, no how, no how, di school suppose dey illegal.

But Indian officials say na dupe dem dupe dia student from dia kontri.

On Saturday, di Indian ministry of external affairs (MEA) comot wetin dem dey call "demarche" to di US embassy for Delhi, to show say dem no happy for di arrests and to demand consular access to di pipo wey dem don detain.

"We don tell di US to share full details and regular updates on di students... to release dem from detention sharpaly and make dem deport dem by force if dem no wan come back" MEA tok join.

Dis no be di first time wey US authorities don do dis kain operation.

For 2016, dem arrest 21 pipo wey apply to di fake University of Northern New Jersey wey immigration agents setup. Most of di foreign citizens wey dey involved come from China and India.

Image copyright Reuters Image example For 2016 US federal agents do anoda fake website University of Northern New Jersey to catch magomago pipo

No enta trap

For African kontris like Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya wey dey get plenti students wey dey eye university for obodo America, e dey important to shine dia eye well well, make dem no go enta dis kain trap wey Immigration officers go set up.

If student dey suspect say di school wey dem wan apply enta no pure, check am wit EducationUSA website for validation because dem must dey registered wit di U.S. Department of Education.

Money wey you don pay di fake school and your time na two main tins wey student fit lose wen eveitin pafuka.

On top, di student go dey deported, come get immigration record for passport.

University of Farmington? No try am

For dis latest operation, di fake school put information say school fees for undergraduates na $8,500 a year and $11,000 a year for graduate students. Dem even do fake Facebook page wey get calendar of events.

Dem build University of Farmington website for 2015 to catch foreign pipo wey wan travel come US on student visa but go actually dey dia dey do oda tins, US tori pipo bin report.

According to di Detroit News, many of di pipo dem arrest dey look deportation for face.