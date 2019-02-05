BBC dey find di next rising star of African journalism for di BBC World News Komla Dumor Award, wey don enta di fifth year.

Tori pipo for around Africa dey invited to apply for di award, wey dey hope to promote fresh talent for Africa.

Di winner go spend three months for BBC Headquarters for London, come carry experience plus skill comot.

Di application dey close for 26 February 2019 by 23:59 GMT.

Di award bin start as way to honour Komla Dumor, wey be ogbonge Ghanaian tori pesin and presenter for BBC World News, wey die suddenly at di age of 41 for 2014.

We go launch dis year award, for Lagos, Nigeria.

Na ogbonge pesin wey dey work and live for Africa, wey sabi journalism work well-well come join am wit beta on-air skill, plus ogbonge talent to tell African tori with di ambition to become star for future.

Ontop say di winner go spend time for BBC for London, di pesin go also travel to Africa to report tori - di tori wey BBC go share across Africa and di World.

Pipo wey don win before:

2015: Nancy Kacungira from Uganda

from Uganda 2016: Didi Akinyelure from Nigeria

from Nigeria 2017: Amina Yuguda from Nigeria

from Nigeria 2018: Waihiga Mwaura from Kenya

Kenya tori pesin, Waihiga Mwaura wey win di award last year enta Togo to report tori about im main project about young innovators wey dey turn e-waste to 3D printers and robots.

Waihiga tok say, pesin dey always feel "di passion wit di way wey Komla bin dey tell African tori."

"Na ontop say im wan change di way pipo dey see Africa na im be one of di reasons wey make am stand out from oda international broadcasters," na wetin di 2018 award winner tok.

"I feel say to dey BBC, work with Komla padi-padi and colleagues dem, don epp me continue di beta work wey Komla bin dey do, and my eye still dey front dey look for di day wen more African journalists like Komla go fit tori about Africa wey stand out from different place dem around di world."

Dem no support media player for your device BBC World News Komla Dumor Award: Dis na how to apply!

Waihiga go follow join for di 2019 launch event, as e go head debate for di BBC World Service about di power wey young Nigerians get for di election wey wan happun.

Before di launch, Jamie Angus wey be di director of di BBC World Service Group tok say:

"For time wey nothing mata pass journalism wey base on facts wey no dey partial, e dey important make we dey look for tori pipo wey sabi and fit explain African tori give di world so we go fit present di full picture, tori of wetin dey happen across di continent.

"All di pipo wey don win am before don show say dem be ogbonge tori pipo dem and don bring dia idea on how to connect with local audience more.

"Belle sweet us well-well say we dey continue Komla beta work and we dey look forward to findind anoda ogbonge tori pesin from di continent."