America announce say dem dey impose visa sanctions on Ghana sake of Ghanaian officials no wan accept nationals wey dem wan deport.

Sake of that, Homeland Security Secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen advice Secretary of State Mike Pompeo say make di consular officers for Ghana start dey implement visa restrictions for some category of visa applicants top.

Dem release di statement for dema Department of Homeland Security (DHS) online platform, January 31, 2019.

"Ghana fail say dem go live up to dema obligations under international law to accept di return of dema nationals wey United States, wan remove" Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen for talk di release.

US reveal say if Ghanaian officials no respond well to di matter, dem go expand di visa sanctions make e cover more Ghanaians.

Di sanctions go dey in place until say Secretary of Homeland Security talk Secretary, Pompeo say di cooperation on deportation dey go on well.

Last year, Ghana Ambassador Dr. Baffour Adjei-Bawuah enter tag of war plus US over dema plans to deport di 7000 Ghanaians, but he raise concerns say dem no dey treat di deportees well so US for check that mata.