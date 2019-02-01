Image copyright Nana Akufo-Addo Image example Ghana Presido

President Akufo-Addo for Ghana say although e be regrettable say some violence mess up di Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election as wey happen, di Electoral Commission of Ghana force pass sake of di by-elections be free, fair den transparent.

Di Ghanaian President point out say di Electoral Commission (EC) handle di electoral process professionally despite say dem record one "isolated challenge."

He make di comments on di Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections as he dey congratulate New Patriotic Party candidate, Lydia Seyram Alhassan after she win di by-elections by 68.95 percent.

Di Ghanaian leader for di first time also comment on di violent incidence wey happen for di La Bawaleshie Presby polling station, where some masked security operatives beat beat some opposition activists.

"Di isolated incident of violence, wey happen during di early stages of di election, be unfortunate and regrettable, wey I condemn am" President Akufo-Addo talk.

Di National Democratic Congress (NDC) boycott di by-election after di security operatives slap slap dema supporters, fire gunshots dem injure others.

Meanwhile, former Ghana president John Mahama issue caution say di NDC go match di NPP "boot for boot" if e be violence dem wan take enter di 2020 elections.