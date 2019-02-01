BBNaija 2019 audition: Crowd, Spider-Woman, Commando plus oda drama for dis year event
Serious drama and struggle na im dey happun as di audition for di fourth season of Big Brother Naija reality TV show start today, Friday, February 1 for different states inside Nigeria.
Di audition wey go last for two days, 1st and 2nd of February 2019, currently dey happun for Lagos, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Warri, Ibadan, Enugu, and Benin.
Di crowd of pipo wey show face for all these cities show say di hustle na real and di youth no come dia come play.
For Lagos, report say pipo begin show up as early as 12:20AM and one pesin for twitter even tok say dem dey happy to sacrifice dia night sleep.
Di mata serious sotey one lady by force form Spider-Woman for di Lagos venue of di audition as she dey try to Beat di Long Queue to fit enta di hall.
Some oda pipo too form commando to jump through di iron fence to fit enta di venue for di audition.
For Abuja wia di auditions dey also happun, report say di crowd plenti well-well too and pipo struggle to enta di venue for Wuse.
Ibadan no still dey different from Lagos and Abuja, one lady for social media even post say "di hustle na real mhen"
Because of di way crowd plenti for di audition, Nigerians for social media no fit cover dia mouth.
Some use dis opportunity take advise pipo say make dem maintain dis energy for di 2019 general elections, odas say di youths dey look for beta way to escape poverty, while some odas just yan dia mind.