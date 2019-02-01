Image copyright @BIGBRONAIJA

Serious drama and struggle na im dey happun as di audition for di fourth season of Big Brother Naija reality TV show start today, Friday, February 1 for different states inside Nigeria.

Di audition wey go last for two days, 1st and 2nd of February 2019, currently dey happun for Lagos, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Warri, Ibadan, Enugu, and Benin.

Di crowd of pipo wey show face for all these cities show say di hustle na real and di youth no come dia come play.

For Lagos, report say pipo begin show up as early as 12:20AM and one pesin for twitter even tok say dem dey happy to sacrifice dia night sleep.

Skip Twitter post by @BBNaija Have you got what it takes to be a #BBNaija Housemate?



Come audition on the 1st and 2nd of February 2019 at one of the following cities:



Lagos

Calabar

Port Harcourt

Abuja

Warri

Ibadan

Enugu

Benin #BBNaija2019 pic.twitter.com/h3BHJDPpiY — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) January 15, 2019

Di mata serious sotey one lady by force form Spider-Woman for di Lagos venue of di audition as she dey try to Beat di Long Queue to fit enta di hall.

Some oda pipo too form commando to jump through di iron fence to fit enta di venue for di audition.

For Abuja wia di auditions dey also happun, report say di crowd plenti well-well too and pipo struggle to enta di venue for Wuse.

Ibadan no still dey different from Lagos and Abuja, one lady for social media even post say "di hustle na real mhen"

Because of di way crowd plenti for di audition, Nigerians for social media no fit cover dia mouth.

Some use dis opportunity take advise pipo say make dem maintain dis energy for di 2019 general elections, odas say di youths dey look for beta way to escape poverty, while some odas just yan dia mind.

Skip Twitter post by @Rouvafe People slept at the venue of Big Brother Auditions, people have stood on the queue since as early as 5am, I saw one girl climbing fence too. The sun will beat them there, same with the rains, but they will stay put.



Please let’s maintain this same energy on Election Day.#BBNaija — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) February 1, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @IriegunaB #BBNaija when you see these massive crowd at auditions then we should know that the youths are looking for any viable means to escape the poverty that confronts them on the streets. pic.twitter.com/HHmtdD6dGM — Irieguna Benjamin (@IriegunaB) February 1, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Prettyy_Rib Imagine lying to your boss you are sick just to go for bbnaija audition 😁 and boom 🤔 you are in the viral video #bbnaija



What will you do? pic.twitter.com/qZZaHKFfhR — Nigeria Coffee ☕❤ (@Prettyy_Rib) February 1, 2019