Di meeting between Federal Government and di leaders of di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), don shift go front till Thursday February 7.

For di end of di meeting, di labour minister Chris Ngige and di ASUU Presido Biodun Ogunyemi tell tori pipo say dem make progress for di meeting.

"Although e don tey, di good news be say we don reach di end of di tunnel."

"We don meet am halfway, we don offer wetin we get, we no get N50 billion, di Minister of Finance don also tok say federal goment no fit afford N50 billion for now." Na so Ngige tok.

ASUU presido say im go go back go deliver message give im pipo.

"We go continue di meeting next week Thursday, we go dey here again to continue di tok-tok." Na so Ogunyemi tok.

Today meeting make am di number 9 times wey di lecturers dey meeting wit di Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige to di strike wey don dey draw like ogbolo for almost three months.

Di lecturers bin go on strike for November 4, 2018, to protest wetin dem describe as poor welfare, dem aslo want goment to equip university, furnish dem plus odas.