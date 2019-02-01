Image copyright leoblanco1

One Argentina man Leo Blanco, don spend pass $30,000 on top 11 plastic surgery plus oda kain tins to make am look like di late ogbonge King of Pop music, Michael Jackson.

Leo wey dey 22 years now, bin start di cosmetic surgery since wen im dey 15 years to look exactly like im hero.

Leo bin dey craze for Michael Jackson since im be small pikin. E say im bin dey watch am steady as small pikin and im "grab evritin" about am.

Image copyright @leoblanco1 Image example Lleo Blanco spend $30k on top 11 plastic surgery to resemble Michael Jackson.

But im mama say she dey worry about im pikin look and sometimes she dey wonder 'weda this na my son.'

As e be so, even wit 11 plastic surgery, Leo still never dey satisfied wit how im dey look and e ready to do anoda operation till im get wetin im want.

Image copyright leoblanco1

Now, Leo don get plenti followers wey dey am go anywia im dey go to do Michael Jackson show.