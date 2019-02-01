Image copyright Worldhijabday

Muslim women for around di world dey celebrate today, February 1, as World Hijab Day.

Dem dey use di hastag #Freeinhijab take mark di day.

Dem dey use today as special day to tell pipo say dem like dia hijab and also to clear any kain doubt wey pipo get about hijab.

Hijab na veil wey Muslim women dey wear to cover dem sef wen dem dey anywia wey man wey no be family member dey.

Salimah Ramalan Nuhu, na devoted Muslim Nigerian woman wey love her hijab no be small.

She say she like her hijab because e dey convenient, e dey protect her from bad weather and e get some kain place wey be say she for no fit enta, but wit her hijab she dey get sharp-sharp access.

Image copyright Salimah Image example Salimah Ramalan Nuhu say, "I look beautiful wen I use hijab."

Although Muslim women dey like wear dia hijab evritime, e no dey always dey safe for dem to wear am.

Anoda Nigerian, Asmau Idris say, "if I wear hijab I feel secure, if I no wear am I feel like say I naked, dat na di truth."

But she say anytime wey she leave North of Nigeria go South, she no dey wear her hijab sake of di kain experience wey she bin see.

One time she wear hijab enta South East of Nigeria di driver and passengers advise her to remove am before she enta market.

Image copyright Asmau Idris Image example Asmau Idris say fear no dey allow her wear hijab inside market for South East Nigeria.

"E no too tey wey I remove am put inside bag enta market, I see some boys use knife attack one woman wey wear hijab.

Dem tear tear her hijab even cut her hand join. Afta dat time, anytime I enta di market I go just wear jeans and top come tie headtie.

Di first World Hijab Day happun on February 1, 2013, and di purpose na to encourage all women to wear hijab weda dem be Christian or Muslim.

Even though Islam encourage women to cover dem sef all di time, Salimah say to wear hijab na by choice becos some women dey prefer to use dia veil instead of Hijab.

E also get some husbands wey no want make dia wife dey wear hijab and dem get different reasons.

Image copyright Anadolu Agency

According to Salimah one of di reason be say, wen wind blow, hijab dey show all di shape of woman bodi and some men no dey like am.

For northern Nigeria most Muslim women dey waer long hijab wey dey reach ground. But e still get some wey dey wear short one to cover dia only dia head.

Women dey wear short hijab sake of different reasons.

One reason be say, sake of di kain work wey dem dey do, e no possible for to wear long one. Some odas na becos of di place wey dem dey stay, na only short one possible for dem to use.