Yemi Osinbajo: Di Vice President Helicopter don crash land for Kabba, kogi state
Di Chopper wey carry di Vice-President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo crash land for Kabba, Kebbi, North- Central Nigeria n Saturday, February 2.
Tori be say im and di entire crew survive di accident.
Ontop im Instagram account, di Vice-President post video of afta im step out of di crash.
Di accident no stop di Vice-President from continuing im work for di day.
Im post ontop im social media page wia im confam di tori, wia im also confam say im dey safe and sound.
Video wey oga Osinbajo post ontop im Instagram page show as im continue wit im Next level engagement.
We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.