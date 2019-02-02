Philadelphia ban R Kelly say e no dey welcome for dia city again

Image copyright Getty Images Image example R Kelly don deny all di sexual abuse accuse

City of Philadelphia for America don pass bill wey go show say singer R Kelly no dey welcome for di city again.

R Kelly don dey inside serious kwanta afta one documentary, 'Surviving R Kelly' show confessions from different women wey accuse di singer say im harass dem sexually.

In reality, dis bill wey di Philadelphia City Council pass no go fit stop R Kelly to enta Philadelphia but na symbol to how say im no dey welcome to di city again.

Councilwoman for Philadelphia tok say, "I believe say dem suppose shame and banish R Kelly and oda sexual offenders from public."

Di FBI don begin chook eye for R Kelly mata but dem neva charge am for any offence.

R Kelly wey don deny all di accuse issue statement thru im lawyer say, "Di accuse na lie because im no bin know come sleep wit women wey no dey up to age, im no force anybodi to do anytin, im no kidnap anybodi, im no abuse anybodi."