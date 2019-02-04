Anoda election debate dey happun for Lagos state South West Nigeria on Monday February 4, dis time no be govnorship debate, na debate for pipo wey wan represent Eti-Osa pipo for Nigeria House of Representatives.

Media Room Hub, wey be online media platform togeda wit BBC Pidgin and Pulse Nigeria dey organize di debate for five of di candidates wey wan contest.

Candidates go tok di plans wey dem get for dia pipo during di debate wey go hold for Civic Centre, Lekki, Lagos by 12 noon.

Di five candidates na: Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) wey be di candidate of di Modern Democratic Party (MDP), Ibrahim Obanikoro All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

Odas na Tessy Owolabi, Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Omotesho Tony Bakare, People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and Ferdinand Ladi Adimefe, Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) candidate.

Image example Di Eti-Osa debate hall don ready

Pesin fit dey wonder why dem choose Eti-Osa to do debate out of all di local goments wey dey Lagos.

Di CEO of MediaRoomHub, Azuka Ogujiuba tell BBC Pidgin say Eti-Osa na like di most popular LGA for Lagos and e get ogbonge candidates wey dey popular like Olubankole Wellington a.k.a. Banky W, popular music star, plus Ibrahim Obanikoro wey be di son of ogbonge politician Musiliu Obanikoro wey bin serve as senator from 2003 to 2007 and later serve as Nigeria minister of state for defence.

"Eti-Osa na ogbonge local goment wey cover major places wey tins dey happun for Lagos and na place wey if dem get good representatives, dem go epp add value to di entire Lagos.

Image example About six candidates go follow do di debate

You go fit follow di debate life for our website bbc.com/pidgin.

We go also bring una live update for our twitter, facebook and instagram gram handles.

BBC Pidgin and oda BBC language services don dey organise plenti govnorship debate for many states for Nigeria as di kontri elections dey come near.

You fit catch up wit all di debates wey we don do for our website and oda social media handles.