How Atiku, Saraki plus odas react to Osinbajo helicopter crash

Nigeria opposition Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar don send message give Vice President Yemi Osinbajo afta im survive helicopter crash on Saturday, February 2.

Inside di message, Atiku tok say belle sweet am to hear say Osinbajo survive di crash.

"I just receive di news of your helicopter crash for Kabba, Kogi stae. I dey happy say notin do you and your delegation." Na wetin Atiku tok be dat.

Inside im message, President of di senate Bukola Saraki also thank God for di VP life.

"I join all Nigerians to thank God for sparing di life of di Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who survive Helicopter crash for Kabba today." Na so Saraki tok.

Leader of di House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara wey also send message to wish Osinbajo well ask say make authorities do dia work well so dis kain tin no go happun again.

"I join His Excellency to thank God for saving im and im team from di accident for Kogi State. I call on di relevant authorities dem to o due dilligence check ontop all goment aircraft dem so dis kain tin no go happun again." Na so Dogara tok.

Former govnor of Ekiti state wey also no dey hide im own to crticize di ruling goment also send goodwill message give Osinbajo.

"I rejoice wit di VP Yemi Osinbajo and I thank God for keeping im alive today, I wish am quick recovery from any minor injury im go don sustain inside di crash,"

"For me, say pesin life dey kampe go beyonf politics and I pray say God go continue to dey protect am." Na so Fayose tok.

Meanwhile inside statement wey di office of di Vice President release, im thank all Nigerians for dia message and concern say im and im team dey kampe and im dey carry go wit im Next Level engagement for Kogi State.

"We dey very grateful to God for preserving our lives from di incident wey hapun."

"Everyone dey safe and nobody injure, God don keep us, deliver us from death so we go fit do more for our pipo and kontri." Na so di Vice Presido tok.