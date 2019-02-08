Image copyright INEC NIGERIA/FACEBOOK Image example Bar. Agboke say di buying of PVC no be sometin wey even dey possible.

Nigeria election office - Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday postpone di deadline for di collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) by three days.

Di deadline wey suppose be Friday, 8 February, 2019 go now extend to Monday, 11 February, 2019, according to INEC Chairmo, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Prof Yakubu na im make di announcement inside meeting wey im follow do with Resident Electoral Commissioners on 8 February.

INEC say e go include Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

The Collection of PVCs scheduled to end today Friday 8th February 2019 is hereby extended Nationwide to Monday 11th February 2019. This will include Saturday and Sunday



Prof. Mahmood Yakubu pic.twitter.com/HXyhT21axD — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 8, 2019

PVC na wetin all voters need to get for hand before dem fit cast vote for di upcoming general elections for Nigeria.

Dis no be first time wey INEC don extend di deadline to collect PVC - di original deadline suppose be 21 January 2019, but dem later change am wen di election joinbodi see say many pipo neva collect.

Di card get di full name, foto, and information of di owner and di way dem don do am, pesin no fit use anoda pesin PVC take vote.