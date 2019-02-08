Nigeria Elections 2019: INEC don shift PVC collection deadline go front
Nigeria election office - Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday postpone di deadline for di collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) by three days.
Di deadline wey suppose be Friday, 8 February, 2019 go now extend to Monday, 11 February, 2019, according to INEC Chairmo, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.
- 2019 election guideline: Tins you no suppose do
- INEC voting procedure on election day
- If you like gbab pesin PVC you no go fit use am - INEC
Prof Yakubu na im make di announcement inside meeting wey im follow do with Resident Electoral Commissioners on 8 February.
INEC say e go include Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 6pm.
PVC na wetin all voters need to get for hand before dem fit cast vote for di upcoming general elections for Nigeria.
Dis no be first time wey INEC don extend di deadline to collect PVC - di original deadline suppose be 21 January 2019, but dem later change am wen di election joinbodi see say many pipo neva collect.
Di card get di full name, foto, and information of di owner and di way dem don do am, pesin no fit use anoda pesin PVC take vote.