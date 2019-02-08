Image copyright Getty Images

Di National Examination Council (NECO) for Nigeria on Friday release di result of 2018 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Acting Registrar of NECO, Abubakar Gana, wey announce di result for Abuja say na 57,275 write Mathematics exam, out of which 47,151 of dem wey be 82.32 per cent get distinction or credit.

"We torchlight how di candidate perform, those wey score five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics for 2017 and 2018 show say na 56.79 per cent for 2017 and 62.48 per cent for 2018.

"Dis mean say improvement of 5.69 per cent dey," Gana tok.

On mata of how candidates go fit check dia result online, NECO don get new website wia dem fit go with dia PIN and Examination number. Also, candidates go now need to buy token to take check result instead of di N300 result card wey dem be use before.

12,084 case of exam mago-mago na im NECO put for dia record.