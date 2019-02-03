Image copyright Getty Images

Federal Goment for Nigeria don release N16.8 billion wey dem go use settle salary igbese of workers for di kontri higher institutions.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu na im announce am give tori pipo for Abuja.

Malam Adamu tok say as goment don settle all di complain wey di Academic Staff Union of Universities and di Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics bring come, dem dey wait for di unions to end dia strike.

ASUU don dey strike since 4 November 2018 while ASUP start dia own strike since December 12.

Malam Adamu still add say some of di areas wey goment reach agreement wit di unions na review of Polytechnic Act, renegotiation of di 2010 agreements wey go upgrade facilities for public higher institutions.