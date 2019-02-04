Image copyright Getty Images

Leaders from di six-geopolitical zones of Nigeria wey include di Pan-Niger Delta forum, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Northern Elders forum, di Middle Belt forum and a faction of Afenifere don raise Atiku Abubakar hand as dia choice for president for di 2019 elections.

Inside meeting wey dem hold on Sunday, January 3, leaders from di different groups say dem arrive at di decision afta dem do plenti tok-tok wit di presidential candidates dem inside di past months.

According to dem, di ruling president Muhammadu buhari don divide di kontri and no get control over di presidency.

Di president-General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Nnia Nwodo wey defend dia choice say Atiku don present di way e wan use to restructure di kontri.

For di Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo, di summit dey concerned about di unity of Nigeria, im believe say Atiku election go bring.

"Those of una wey know Afenifere know say we no dey carry do follow-follow, Atiku believe in restructuring and im don present papers ontop di mata." Na so Adebanjo tok.

Also part of di document wey dem present at di end of di summit tok say Nigeria need capable, intelligent, physically fit and mentally alert pipo wey understand di issues and wey go restore respect to Nigeria for International scene.

"Most of di qualified younger candidates at present no get di machinery and structure to win presidential electipon right now."

"We therefore adopt di PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar because e don demonstrate say e get deep understanding of wetin di kontri need at dis time plus im get di capacity to provide di clear solutions"

Meanwhile di tok-tok pesin for Buhari 2019 campaign organization Festus Keyamo don respond to di endorsement.

Keyamo tok for programme ontop tori pipo Channels TV say di leaders of di forum wey endorse Atiku be pipo wey di masses no dey listen to again.