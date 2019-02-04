US visa sanction go affect Ghana ministers, parliamentarians den dema families

Image copyright US Embassy/Ghana

United States of America visa restrictions on Ghana dey take effect today after dem announce am last week Friday after Ghana officials play delay tactics plus national dem wan deport come di country.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs react to di visa issue, dem tok say di claims by US say dem no dey cooperate be unfounded, wey di sanctions dem impose on Ghana no be justified.

Di visa restrictions go affect domestic employees of Ghanaian Diplomats US, also US Embassy go limit di normal five-year validity period den number of entries on Tourist and Business visas for all Executive den Legislative branch employees, dema spouses den children under age 21, to single entry visas valid for only one month.

But for people wey get visa already e no go affect dem, wey menerz wey dey go do official business between Ghana den US be exempted from di visa restrictions.

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen advice Secretary of State Mike Pompeo say make di consular officers for Ghana start dey implement visa restrictions for some category of visa applicants top.

Dem release di statement for dema Department of Homeland Security (DHS) online platform, January 31, 2019.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah reveal say di issue be di way dem dey deport people no fresh sake of dem dey put dem in chains den stuff. Dem wan make US address dat issue.

Also, dem for try validate di claims say di about 7000 people dem wan deport be Ghanaians true true, but US no wan hear that matter.

US reveal say if Ghanaian officials no respond well to di matter, dem go expand di visa sanctions make e cover more Ghanaians.

Di sanctions go dey in place until say Secretary of Homeland Security talk Secretary, Pompeo say di cooperation on deportation dey go on well.