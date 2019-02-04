Di election debate wey BBC Pidgin, Media Room Hub and Pulse Nigeria dey organise for pipo of Eti-Osa local goment for Lagos State south west Nigeria don start.

Di candidates wey dey ground na Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) wey be di candidate of di Modern Democratic Party (MDP).

Ibrahim Obanikoro All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tessy Owolabi , Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Omotesho Tony Bakare .

People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and Ferdinand Ladi Adimefe, Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) candidate.

Di candidates dey take questions from di moderator Olakunle Falayi and from Di guests wey come di event.All di updates of di debate dey for our social media handles and we dey live for Facebook.