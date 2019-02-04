Image copyright Nigeria Bar Association

Di Code of Conduct Tribunal don adjourn di case of di suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen to February 13.

Small drama happun for court afta oga Onnoghen lawyer Adegboyega Awomolo push for adjournment, but di CCT chairmo Danaladi Umar bin hold ground say di case must go on before im change mouth.

President Muhammadu Buhari suspend Justice Onnoghen sake of say im no declare im property before im start work as Chief Justice of Nigeria as lwa tok.

Justice Onnoghen wey be di kontri highest oga-di-law dey face six charge sake of say im no declare im assets and im bin dey operate some kain account too.

President Buhari appoint Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as acting chief Justice of Nigeria.