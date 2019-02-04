Appeal Court say make INEC put Rivers APC back for ballot paper

Court of Appeal wey dey for Port Harcourt, di capital of Rivers State say make election bodi INEC put di names of all candidates of di All Progressives Congress ontop ballot paper.

Di Court of Appeal give wetin dem call stay of execution ontop di judgement of di Federal High Court (FHC) wey bin cancel all di primaries of di All Progressives Congress for Rivers State and say make INEC no put dia candidates names for general election.

Dat wan make INEC to remove di names of di party candidates di elections.

Wit dis Appeal Court judgement now, e mean say di name of Tonye Cole wey be di govnorship candidate, and odas go enta di ballot papers for different election dem again.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.