Eti-Osa constituency House of Representatives election debate as e happun

Di election debate wey BBC Pidgin, Media Room Hub and Pulse Nigeria dey organise for pipo of Eti-Osa local goment for Lagos State south west Nigeria don end.Di candidates wey show face na Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) wey be di candidate of di Modern Democratic Party (MDP), Ibrahim Obanikoro - All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tessy Owolabi, Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Omotesho Tony Bakare, People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and Ferdinand Ladi Adimefe of di Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).

You fit watch as e happun here:

Di candidates dey take questions from di moderator Olakunle Falayi and from di guests wey come di event.