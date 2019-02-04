Oby Ezekwesili wan start anoda movement to fix Nigeria

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Oby Ezekwesili say di ACPN party bin wan use her kolobi moni from abroad

Di co-convener of Bring Back our Girls and di former presidential candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili don explain why she withdraw from di presidential race.

She say na because di leadership of di party bin wan use her get moni from her foreign contacts.

For press conference wey she do on Monday, madam Ezekwesili say she dey her own kampe wen di leadership of di party come meet am say dem want make she run under dia party.

She say by dat time she think say dem get di same vision but later she discover say di party sef dey do mago-mago and because dia style no dey in line with her value, she decide to opt out of di race.

"Na laughing mata to hear allegation say I dey contest to scheme to be minister.

"Dis one na political comedy because afta I resign to be minister for 2007, different goment don meet me to work wit dem but I refuse," she explain.

She say di one wey funny pass na di allegation by di party say she chop di campaign moni wey pipo donate to am.

According to her campaign office, na about N48.9 million na im dem get for di campaign. Dem say N15 million of di moni come from di general public.

"If wen I dey goment I no chop moni, e no dey senseless for me now to chop dey moni wey good Nigerians contribute to my campaign because dem want beta Nigeria?" she tok.

She further explain say her experience don show her say no be only APC/PDP get bad and corrupt political structure. She say because of dis bad political system for di kontri, she go establish mega leadership school wey go epp shake Nigeria political structure and raise good leaders for di kontri.

She also say di party go build strong political movement wey go epp fix di nyama-nyama wey full Nigeria politics and say di name of di movement go be Fix Politics.org.