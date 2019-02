Cameroon Minister get for apologise for Israeli Embassy afta e justify Holocaust

Image copyright Facebook Image example Jean de Dieu Momo

Jean de Dieu Momo, Cameroon minister delegate for Ministry of Justice go get for apologise for Israeli Embassy for Cameroon for yi tok weh e justify how weh Hitler bin kill Jews.

For programme for national station, Actualite Hebdo, deh ask Jean de Dieu Momo why Maurice Kamto Presidential weh e loss no fit accept results for 2018 elections.

Na so for yi tok e say: "For Germany, some pipo bin bi very rich, di control economy, deh bi na Jews and deh bi ova high-up, for way wey e make Germans dem vex, den one day, wan Hitler kam for pawa put dem for gas chamber…

Jean de Dieu Momo compare as deh kill Jews to how deh go kill Maurice Kamto and e party supporters laik de Jews.

Bamelike man, Jean de Dieu weh e bin bi for opposition party before e join group for parties for support ruling party, CPDM.

Deh appoint minister delegate for Ministry for Justice for December.

Israeli Embassy for release, condemn minister delegate e tok weh deh say e justify how Adolf Hitler de kill Jews.

Embassy say deh no glad for de remark dem for taim weh Cameroon and de world join for mark de Holocaust Day say na big disappointment for Cameroon-Israel relations.

De Israeli Embassy say e show sad and heart-breaking tori for humanity and bend-bend relation between de two kontri pipo.

Deh condemn dis kana tok say make Nomo apologise quick-quick say deh go monitor steps weh deh take'am.