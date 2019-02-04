President Akufo-Addo apologise after "deaf" and "blind" talk

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nana Akufo-Addo bin dey rally wen e tok am

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo don tok sorry to pipo wey get disabilities on top di way im use di words "deaf" and "blind" for party rally last week.

Nana Akufo-Addo bin dey di New Patriotic Party (NPP) rally on Thursday wen e tok say im goment don do 41 of di promises dem bin make to Ghanaians and na only di blind and deaf no go accept di promise don dey fulfilled.

Di Ghana Federation of Disability Organization tok say dem dey disappointed on top di way di presido use deaf and blind for im speech.

For statement wey dem release for weekend, dem tok say, "We understand say na political way im bin use di words wey im use, but plenti words dey wey e fit use explain wetin im dey tok."

Oga Akufo-Addo tok sorry for wetin im call "yab I no plan" on Sunday for im official Facebook account say, "if goment dey wey be padi with pipo wey dey live with disability, na im goment."