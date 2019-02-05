Prophet wey claim cure for HIV dey face jail or fine option

Image copyright WALTER MAGAYA/FACEBOOK Image example Tori be say di medicine dey cost around $1,000 dollars per pack for internet.

Court don find one prophet wey claim say e get medicine wey fit cure HIV and oda sicknesses dem guilty say e go against di law.

Walter Magaya wey be 35 year old go pay fine of $700 on top say im go against di Medicine Control Act, according to local tori pipo.

For October, police bin raid Magaya office collect samples of di medicine wey dem call aguma for testing, wen dem tok say to claim say e dey cure sickness na criminal offence for Zimbabwe.

E bin tell im congregation say di medicine fit scata HIV comot from bodi with 14 days

Magaya later comot di tin wey im tok about say na cure, say di pill go still enta "intensive clinical trials".

BBC tori pesin Shingai Nyoka tok say Magaya na part of one group of young and flashy pastors wey just start to dey come out as di Zimbabwe economy dey bad dey go.

Followers dey boku for dem because dem de promise miracle healing and miracle money.

E no too tey wey di same Magaya still come out with lipstick wey im tok say go make pesin blood pressure.