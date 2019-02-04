Image example Ibrahim Obanikoro na di candidate of di All Progressives Congress

Di candidate of di All Progressives Congress wey dey contest for Eti-Osa Constituency for House of Representatives, Ibrahim Obanikoro say im papa, Musiliu Obanikoro na im godfather for politics.

Di APC candidate tok dis one for di Eti-Osa Constituency debate wey BBC Pidgin, Pulse Nigeria and Media Room Hub arrange for Lagos, Nigeria.

One audience member ask oga Obanikoro if im get godfather and weda e dey important to be politician for di kontri, im say: "I get godfather, my papa na my godfather. I get godfathers for my party wey I appreciate dia work wella and di experience wey dem get. Na lie if you tok say you no need godfather. Wetin you need na to balance am."

Musiliu Obanikoro wey belong to di same ruling APC party like im pikin, don serve as Senator and Minister of State for Defence for Nigeria.

Meanwhile, di candidate of di Alliance for New Nigeria, Ferdinand Adimefe say, "I get godfather and dat na di Nigerian constitution."