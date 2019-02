Image copyright Empics Image example Ibrahim Obanikoro son of Musiliu Obanikoro

One major mata wey come up for di election debate wey BBC Pidgin organise wit Pulse Nigeria and Media Room Hub for Eti-Osa House of Reps candidates na wen one woman accuse Ibrahim Obanikoro say im get mind to run for election wen im papa dey convicted for stealing.

Ibrahim Obanikoro na di pikin of former Nigeria Minister of Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro. Ibrahim deny say dem convict im papa for corruption charge under Goodluck Jonathan regime.

BBC Pidgin chook eye inside di mata so dat pipo go know di real tin wey happun to di senior Obanikoro and we fit confam say nobody convict am for any law court as di case still dey on.

Tori be say Musiliu Obanikoro wey be former senator bin dey face corruption case wia dem accuse am say e collect 4.7 billion naira from di office of di former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki for 2014.

Image example Na for election debate wey BBC Pidgin organise wit Pulse Nigeria and Media Room Hub dem drop di accuse

Di accuse say Obanikoro give about 2.2 billion naira to former Ekiti state govnor Ayodele Fayose and give 1.3 billion to former Osun state govnor Iyiola Omisore.

As di case dey waka upandan for court, dem convert Obanikoro to witness to testify against Ayodele Fayose wey dem claim say im give part of di moni.

Dat mata still dey court reach today as Obanikoro appear for Federal High Court for Lagos on Monday 4 February 2019 to do witness for di mata.