Image copyright Twitter/@AsoRock

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don get anoda endorsement, dis time from 71 retired military Generals.

Di group pay courtesy visit to Buhari on Monday for Abuja wia dem promise to work hard to make sure say im win di February 16 general elections.

Retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa, former military governor of Borno state and military administrator of Lagos State na im wey lead di Generals go di visit.

Marwa say di retired officers dem decide to visit to tell Buhari say "you don represent your constituency well-well."

"You announce simple three-point agenda wen you resume office, security, fighting corruption and di economy. You don keep your words as di officer and gentleman wey you be."

"We di retired armed forces officers wey represent 99.9% of our colleagues nack chest say we dey proud of you, we dey proud to associate wit you and your administration, we dey proud to witness dis time wey Nigeria dey rise again under your able leadership." Na so Marwa tok.

Image copyright Twitter/@AsoRock

Marwa say dem support Buhari fully and totally for di presidential elections wey go happun next week and dem go do everything within di law to epp am win to carry Nigeria go di next level.

Di most senior of di retired officers wey follow for di visit, Jubrila Ayinla wey be retired Vice Admiral and former Chief of Naval Staff say future generations go judge Buhari as di "most creditable" pesin of im time.

"On behalf of di Generals here today, I congratulate you for di ogbonge work wey your administration don do and wan tok say we dey proud of you and we stand behind you gidigba for di presidential elections next week."

Image copyright Twitter/@AsoRock

Buhari thank di retired Generals dem for dia support, come tok say im go continue to dey do im best to serve di kontri.

"God don make dis kontri great. We get human and material resources, we pray make God continue to dey give us di right leaders."

"We no get any oda kontri but Nigeria. We go stay here save am togeda." Na so Buhari tok.

one Vice Admiral, two Lt-Generals, 15 Major Generals, two Rear Admirals, eight Air Vice-Marshals, 12 Brigadier-Generals, three Commodores, nine Air Commodores, and 17 former military governors/administrators, Na im join di delegation endorse Buhari.