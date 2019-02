Image copyright Facebook Image example Jean de Dieu Momo

Cameroon goment don wash hand for minister and e comments weh e justify holocaust.

Minister of External relations receive Israeli Ambassador for Cameroon, tok how goment di regret how e mimba justify Holocaust, goment tok-tok pesin Rene Sadi write for release.

"We wan say de goment mimba, political leader bin act on yi own. Cameroon goment condemn de irrelevant comments dem and distance e self from dis personality", goment react afta Israeli Embassy ask for apology.

Israeli Embassy ask make goment minister, Jean de Dieu Momo apologise for seka say e justify Holocaust.

"For Germany, some pipo bin bi very rich, di control economy deh bi na Jews and deh bi ova high-up, for way wey e make Germans dem vex, den one day, wan Hitler kam for pawa put dem for gas chamber"…, Jean de Dieu Momo tok for programme for national station.

Goment tok-tok pesin for inside release say for one programme, goment mimba, political leader link some tok for Jewish community dia history.

Cameroon and de state of Israel get correct historic, trong and truthful relations, Sadi recall.

Goment renew e promise for always work for maintain confidence and mutually beneficial relations between de two kontries.