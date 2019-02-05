Image example Omotesho Tony Bakare

Di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Eti-Osa constituency, House of Representatives election for Nigeria, Omotesho Tony Bakare, tok say di toll gate palava na one of di issue im go tackle if im win election.

Mr Bakare tok dis one during di debate wey BBC togeda wit Media Room Hub and Pulse Nigeria arrange for di candidates dem wey wan contest.

"Wetin we need to do, na to register cars of resident inside Eti Osa, at least two cars for each pesin, for dem to dey pay 5,000 or 3,000 per month to reduce di cost completely for dem."

"Because di minimum wage we dey tok about na N27,000 and N25,000 of di money dey go for toll gate. We be di only ones wey dey pay for toll gate for di whole of Nigeria."

"Out of all di 20 local government for Lagos state, non of dem dey pay for toll"

Oga Bakare conclude say im go 'initiate' one bill to make sure say dis toll gate money, no dey affect pipo all ova Nigeria.