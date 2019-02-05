Image copyright @ChibuikeAmaechi/Twitter

Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, wia 16,000 fit sidon na wia President Muhammadu Buhari hold im party campaign rally just days ago but on Tuesday e begin cause fight for di northern Nigerian state.

Tori be say Kano State goment announce on Monday say dem don close down di stadium for renovation work for two weeks and PDP dey yan say na lie dem no just wan let dem use di place for dia own rally.

Mata of who get right to use or close Stadium wey politic party wan use do election campaign no be today e start.

See three oda times wey stadium cause kwanta between di two big politic parties for Nigeria

December 2018 - Godswill Akpabio Stadium wia 30,000 fit sidon

Wen President Muhammadu Buhari and im party All Progressives Congress dey plan to visit Akwa Ibom, southern Nigeria for dia rally, di state goment wey main opposition Peoples Democratic Party - PDP dey control yan say dem no gree.

Di state goment say na because dem wan re-grass di stadium because of dia football team Akwa United wey dey play for Nigeria Professional Football League.

Dem give APC chance to use Uyo Township stadium wey dey far below di 30,000 capacity wey Akpabio stadium get.

APC protest at di time, say no be any renovation but politics na im cause di decision.

Owerri Township Stadium - December 2018

Dis time for Imo na di same party pipo fight on top stadium as e be say Governor Rochas Okorocha and Hope Uzodinma na both APC members.

Uzodinma na im be APC gubernatorial candidate for di state but no be im Governor Okorocha want and na wetin cause fight when e be wan launch im governoship campaign for di state.

Uzodinma tok say Imo Governor deny am use of di stadium for December 2018 while goment say im no apply to use am. Imo goment say na taxpayers money dem take build am but make im go follow proper channel first.

Adokiye Amesimaka Stadium - January 2015

Dis stadium wey dey Port Harcourt also cause kata kata between PDP and APC before di 2015 election.

As President Goodluck Jonathan dey plan to visit Port Harcourt for campaign on January 28, 2015, na so di state goment wey dey under APC say chance no dey for di stadium as contractors dey carry out some work for dia.

PDP shout say dem just want deny dem di place and APC wey get di state say why dem no apply since before work start for di place.

Las las PDP members use by-force enta di stadium do di rally on di day of di rally.

Sani Abacha stadium - February 2019

Oga for Kano Sports Commission Ibrahim Galadima wey di stadium dey under im office tell BBC News Pidgin say dem don plan di renovation tay tay no be say na politics or anything.

"Di thing wey dey dia be say we don plan dis renovation work for long and after di Presidential rally wey APC do last week, some pipo come follow break some things inside di stadium dis na why we wan do am immediately."

"And to show say no be politics, we offer PDP pipo opportunity to use Kano Polo club ground for dia rally."

Engr. Sulaiman Bichi na im be PDP chairmo for Kano and e tell BBC News Pidgin say anywhere wey Atiku go for campaign na stadium dem dey give am then why Kano own go dey different.

"We don write to sport commission say our Presidential candidate dey come on the 10th so why be say na now dem go close an down for renovation?dis na just dia way of denying us our right to dat place because dem know say if Atiku come our crowd go pass dia own."

Image example Sani Abacha stadium dem name ofta late General Sani Abacha wey from Kano

'Sani Abacha stadium na Federal goment property so Kano goment no get right to tell us say we no go use am on February 10th when PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar go come Kano."

"And di Kano Polo Club wey dem dey tok na small place wey be say na private owners get am not goment. So wetin dem dey try do no good at all.We dey call on Kano goment to change dia plan and allow us use SAS for our rally just di way dem use am too."

As Atiku dey come Kano on di 10th of February, pipo go wait to see where e go hold im rally for di state.