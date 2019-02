Image copyright Office of the President/Ghana Image example Lydia Alhassan contest di NPP parliamentary seat wey shooting incidence spoil last week for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Ghanaians for social media bore say minority members for Parliament today describe di newly elected Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan as "bloody widow."

Lydia Alhassan be di second wife of late New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, Emmanuel Boakye Agyarko who die after short illness.

Pipo make shocked say lawmakers go fit say something like dis wey dey insult di woman plus en unfortunate situation.

While dem wan swear in di new MP for Parliament, di minority members stage walk out wey some of dem carry placards wey dem write "bloody widow" for top dey take describe di woman.

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu swear am in despite di minority boycott.

Sarah Adwoa Safo who be Deputy Majority Leader talk say despite di disappointing posture of di NDC minority, Lydia Alhassan be competent, she get courage, en heart be good, we know en past records say she dey work hard.