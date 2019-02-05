Cancer na serious health wahala for Nigeria and sabi pipo say di number of pipo wey dey live wit cancer for Nigeria pass two million and e dey increase evriday.

Professor Remi Ajekigba, wey be cancer sabi person wey dem dey call oncologist and radiotherapist say, "di number of Nigeria pipo wey get cancer dey increase and kontri pipo must accept say, cancer don enta Nigeria and e no dey go anywia."

Im say di cancer wey common pass for Nigeria na breast cancer for women and prostate cancer for men.

Cancer survivor Atinuke Lawal wey be di founder of Atinuke Cancer Foundation join to give pipo beta informate on top cancer mata.

Prof Ajekigbe say anoda cancer wey common for Nigeria women na cervix cancer - cancer for di lower part of di womb. Im say dis kain cancer, na only women wey don eva have sex fit get am. Woman wey be virgin no go eva fit get cancer for her cervix.

But na wetin be di biggest challenge wey Nigerians dey face for cancer mata? Atinuke say di koko of di mata wey dey face cancer for Nigeria be say pipo dey fear to tok about wan becos pipo dey fear to die.