Image example Didi follow for young journalists and oda guests wey attend di launching of Komla Dumor Awards for Lagos south west Nigeria on Tuesday February 5, 2019.

"E give opportunity to go work for BBC inside London, e don carri me go China, Switzerland, UK. E give me opportunity to film for CNBC for Asia, Australia and Europe".

Dat na tori of Didi Akinyelure wey be Nigerian journalist wey win di BBC Komla Dumor Award for 2016.

Di award na for young journalists wey dey passionate about telling African tori in a way wey go teach and open pipo eyes about di continent.

She tell BBC Pidgin say di award open plenti doors for her journalism career.

"I don moderate high level panel discussions for Geneva. World bank don recognize my work, I don get award from University of Nottingham" na so she tok.

She say all dese big opportunities begin show face afta she collect di award.

Image example Komla Dumor awards launch for Lagos

Na BBC World News dey organize di award and dis na di fifth edition.

Di winner go spend three months for BBC Headquarters for London, come carry experience plus skill comot.

Facts about di Komla Dumor Award

Di award bin start as way to honour Komla Dumor, wey be ogbonge Ghanaian tori pesin and presenter for BBC World News, wey die suddenly at di age of 41 for 2014.

Di application dey close for 26 February 2019.

Pipo wey don win before na 2015 - Nancy Kacungira from Uganda, 2016 - Didi Akinyelure from Nigeria, 2017 - Amina Yuguda from Nigeria and 2018 - Waihiga Mwaura from Kenya

Image example Komla Dumor awards launch for Lagos

Didi Message to young pipo

Didi say make young pipo follow three tins for life wey be Opportunity, Efforts and Doubts.

Opportunities - Didi say "Look out for opportunities sake of say opportunities always dey around, shine your eyes to find am"

Efforts - Once you see di opportunities, Didi say make you make efforts to enta di opportunity wey show face, no hide, no allow anytin to stop you.

Doubts - She say "Even if you doubt no give up, doubt go always show face but no gree make e stop you".