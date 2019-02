Image copyright Getty Images

Foto of one egg wey get di highest number of likes for Instagram don crack.

Di egg wey dem dey call Eugene bin crack because of too much attention from social media.

But pipo don find out say di egg vrack as part of mental health awareness campaign.

One message wey dem post wit video of di egg as e dey crack dey advise pipo make dem try find help if dem dey feel di same way like di egg.

Wen di first foto of di egg show for Instagram, di account, @world_record_egg bin post am just so dat e go fit beat Kylie Jenner as di "Queen of Instagram".

Di original foto of di egg wey dem post for January don get past 52 million likes now.

Di post get link wey go carry followers go one website wey get list of kontris and di kain mental health services wey pipo fit use for those kontris.

Chris Godfrey wey be di advertising wizard wey dey behind di foto say, "Egg no get gender, race or religion. Egg na egg, e dey global."