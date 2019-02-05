Govnor of Lagos state south west Nigeria Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday present di 2019 budget of N852, 317billion to di State House of Assembly.Di govnor say dem arrange di budget in a way e go help finish major ongoing projects for di state.

Ambode say dem go use 54% of di budget money do capital expenditure while dem go use 46% do recurrent expenditure.On top wetin make di budget moni reduce compared to 2018 budget, Ambode say dia revenue projections for dat year reduce sotey na only 60% of di budget moni perform.

Ambode say some of di major projects wey di budget go complete include Oshodi-Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road, Agege Pen Cinema Flyover, Phase II of Aradagun-Iworo-Epeme Road, Oshodi Interchange Terminal, JK Randle Complex, Onikan Stadium, Imota Rice Mill, Renovation/Furnishing of Lagos Revenue House plus odas. Budget mata bin dey cause ogbonge kwanta between di govnor and di state house of Assembly wey make dem give di govnor one week notice to come answer for imsef or dem fit start im impeachment process.Later di national leader of All Progressive Congress APC Bola Tinubu chook mouth for dia mata and announce say "di issue of impeachment done pass".