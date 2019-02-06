Image copyright Getty Images Image example Presido Buhari and Atiku Abubakar na im many pipo dey look as di old brigade wey dey contest

Di two main presidential candidates for Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar don increase dia campaign tempo as di general election dey draw near.

For months now, di two candidates don waka different states to showcase dia campaign promises to Nigerians plus toast dem to vote dem into power.

As dis one dey happun too, plenti groups don begin stand behind di candidates dem, endorse dem as dia choice for di election.

Last Sunday some leaders of Afenifere, Northern Elders Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Pan-Niger Delta Forum and Middle Belt Forum give dia support to di presidential candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

And a day afta dat, about 71 retired army generals endorse president Muhammadu Buhari.

But di qweshion wey full pipo mouth na say if all dis parole dem go lead to votes for di candidates dem on election day.

'Political endorsement get psychological value'

Sabi pesin, Abubakar Kari wey be Political Science for di University of Abuja, explain say some time di only benefit wey all dis endorsement get na to make pipo think say di candidate dey popular and e get di support of all di members of di group and most times dat one na lie.

Image copyright Atiku Abubakar Image example PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar dey campaign for Owerri, Imo state capital. Di same day Ohaneze do meeting to endorse am as dia candidate.

E explain say di endorsement dey give di candidates dem and dia supporters something to brag about.

" Dis no be di first time wey we dey see socio-cultural group dey endorse candidate and even for 2015, the same thing happen"

" But dem just get both psychological and propaganda value" Na so oga Kari tok.

Image copyright Twitter/@AsoRock Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari with di retired Generals wey endorse am

For Babatunde Bamigboye, anoda sabi pesin ontop political mata, di endorsement by di socio-cultural group no go do big thing at all.

Bamigboye tok say di level go only get small impact on top di election and e no go result to vote, e add say e go fit just epp pipo wey don already choose dia candidate nack chest say dem dey on track.

Anoda sabi pesin, Katch Ononuju believe say e fit make many votesr wey never make up dia mind to choose who to vote.

According to Ononuju, di endorsement na way to show wia di socio-cultural group dem stand and e fit motivate pipo in favour of any of di candidates.