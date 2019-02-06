Image copyright Habeeb Ahmad Image example Two of di siters wey die

Na dia papa discover dia deadi body in di morning.

Zakiyya, Walida and Wasila aged 17, 16 and 11 sleep inside room wia dem spray insecticide, lock everywhere and by morning wen dia papa go knock to wake dem to start to dey ready for school, dem don already give up di ghost.

Dia papa never still fit open mouth tok wen BBC Pidgin visit di family, but dia uncle, Habeeb Ahmad wey be Senior Special Adviser to Kano Govnor on Youth Empowerment confam di tori say di girls die on Sunday.

'Death from insecticide'

Ahmad deny tori wey some pipo dey yan say na poison cause di death of di girls.

"We carry dem go hospital and di doctor tell us say na insecticide wey dem use for room na im cause am." Na so Ahmad tok.

After di papa break di door around 8.30am when di girls no wake up to start preparing for school, dem rush dem to Abdullahi Wase Hospital where one doctor confam after tests say na insecticide kill dem.

Image example Report say mosquito dey disturb for Kano well-well

Kano Police command confam to BBC Pidgin say tests confam say na insecticide kill di girls.

Tok-tok pesin Abdullahi Haruna say dem still dey chook eye for di mata.

"Na true say doctor say na mosquito insecticide lead to di deaths but for us Police di issue neva finish."

"We dey continue to investigate and when our investigations reach final stage we go let una know." Na so Haruna tok.

Kano get mosquito palava

According to di 2006 census wey Nigeria do, na 16.3 million pipo dey live for Kano, report also say Kano get di highest cases of malaria as mosquito full everywhere.

Right now, plenty insecticide companies full ground, get factories for di state because of di problem.