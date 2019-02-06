Image copyright Mola Moki Image example Boundouma Buea, separatists burn cars

Gunshots, killings, car burning na weti de pipo for Northwest and Southwest regions dey inside as separatists force 'lockdown' make pipo remain for house for ten days.

Dia action as e dey for dia message na for stop any goment activity for 53rd edition for Cameroon National Youth Day for number 11 day for February.

As de lockdown start, Patrick Ikema, major for Buea, tell BBC say separatists' say fighters deh shoot one woman weh e di go farm for morning taim.

Mayor even go for Soppo market for push pipo make dem open dia shops, some pipo di try for sell dia tins, but weh deh separatists fighter start shoot Major and e guards dem too disappear resident tok.

This morning, separatists fighters burn cars for Bounduma, deh shoot wan man weh e komot sports, and deh kill soldier cut head and Buea quiet, anoda resident for Bounduma explain.

For Northwest region, Bamenda resident say de town don 'die', deh no open stores and most pipo dey na for dia house. Deh kill motor-cycle boy.

Shooting bin dey Mbwengui, Travellers for Bamenda and for Banso na fna from Friday de town di see 'ghost' den 'lockdown' join'am. Big taim shooting for Bambui, resident tell BBC Pidgin.

Mayor for Buea as lockdown start e go encourage pipo for open dia shops for Soppo Market

Opposition SDF party leader, John Fru Ndi say 'lockdown' na one of de tins weh e no di gree wit separatists. "Ah don tell dem say you no fit di fight pesin den di shoot yourself for foot.

If deh wan liberate Anglophone and pipo no fit go farm, market, pikin no di go school, den na which kain goment dat".

Hunger go kill pipo for de two regions as some of de residents say deh get chop and for stay inside house for tens day e no easy.

Boundouma Buea, separatists burn cars

Before now goment forces and separatist fighters di cause pain for population, killings, exploding pipo, kidnappings ask for moni, check points.

Anglophone crisis di so-so go before and killings too di increase and 437,000 pipo don run go oda areas for kontri and 33,000 for Nigeria.