Image copyright EPA Image example Pope Francis make di admission wen im visit diMiddle East

Pope Francis don gree say true-true reverend father dem sexually abuse nuns, and for one case dem keep dem as sex slaves.

Tori be say dis go be like di first time wey Pope Francis go gree ontop di accuse say clergy dey sexually abuse nuns.

Im say di church dey try to address di problem but say na something wey dem still work on, "ongoing problem".

Pope Francis make di comments on Tuesday to reporters while im dey for historic tour of di Middle East.

Im admit say priests and bishops don abuse nuns, but say di church dey aware of di matter and dem dey "work on am".

Di Pope say sexual abuse of nuns na ongoing problem but e dey happun mostly for "certain congregations, mainly for di new ones".

Last November, di Catholic Church global organisation for nuns wash hand comot di "culture of how pipo dey keep silent," one reason wey dey prevent dem from speaking out.