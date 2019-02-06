Image copyright Getty Images

United Nations say e fit reach 200 million women and girls wey dey alife today wey don do female circumcision alias Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Most of dis women and girls plenti pass for 30 Africa kontries and Middle East, dem dey also do am for Asia and Latin America. Also migrants wey dey live for Western Europe and North America, Australia and New Zealand, na so UN tok.

Inside West Africa, Nigeria and Ghana na dem practice am pass.

18% of Nigeria women and girls don do circumcision, but sake of im population, di kontri get di highest number of women wey dem circumcise for di whole world and dem plenti pass for south of Nigeria.

For Ghana na 4% of women don do FGM and e dey happun pass for North of di kontri. Cameroon kwanu, na just 1% of di women and girls dem dey circumcise.

UN dey campaign make dem stop female circumcision on International Day of Zero tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation on February 6 evri year.

Image example Dis na map of Nigeria wey show how Female Genital Mutilation dey waka for di kontri

FGM fit cause physical and mental problem wey dey affect woman later for her life as Bishara Sheikh Hamo, from Borana Community for Kenya's Isiolo County explain.

"Dem bin circumcise me wen I dey 11 years" Bishara tok. My grandmam bin tell me say evri girl must do am, e dey make us pure."

But wetin dem bin not tell her be say, e fit make her period irregular and fit give her bladder problem for life, plus infection wey no dey eva cure and wen time reach, she go only fit born through caesarean section.

Wetin be Female Genital Mutilation?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example UN say at least 200 million girls and women na victim of FGM for Africa, Asia and Middle East.

Female Genital Mutilation or FGM, na wen dem purposefully remove di outer part of woman private part.

Most times dem dey remove wetin oyibo dey call labia and clitoris. and World Health Organisation say na "anytin wey injure woman private part witout medical reason.

Omnia Ibrahim be blogger and she dey make feem for Egypt, she say FGM dey stressful and e dey damage women relationship and hw dem feel about demsef.

"You be ice block. You no dey feel, you no fit love and you no get desire," she tok.

Omnia say as adult, she dey struggle wit di psychhological torture wey FGM cause for her life. She say her culture teach her say, "bodi mean sex and sex na sin. For my mind my bodi don become curse."

"I bin dey alway ask mysef: I hate sex becos dem teach me to fear am, or I no really send am?

Image example Bishara na anti-FGM campaigner afta she try to cope wit wetin FGM do her.

Even though FGM dey illegal for many kontries, e still dey happun for different parts of Africa, Asia and Middle East plus oda part of di world.

Dem get four types of FGM

Type 1: Clitoridectomy. Dis one dem dey remove all di clitoris kpatakpata plus all di skin wey dey around am.

Type 2: Excision. Here dem dey remove all di clitoris plus di labia or di skin wey dey around di vagina.

Type 3: Infibulation. For dis type of FGM dey go cut di labia come rearrange am. Dem go sew di place just leave small hole.

Dis type dey very painful and e dey stressful, e fit dey get infection steady. As dem close di vagina and di place wey piss from dey comot, na just small hole dem dey leave for di woman so piss blood from her period go fit comot.

Sometimes di hole dey small sotay dem gatz cut am so dat she go fit have sex or born pikin and most time dis dey cause complication wey fit harm mama and pikin.

Type 4: Dis one dey cover all di oda tins wey dem dey do woman private part like to cut am, burn am with hot iron to stop blood wey dey flow or prevent infection.

Why dis dey happun?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some Kenyan Maasai women dey oppose FGM ban becos dem dey fear say dia daughters no go see husband marry or dem go dey waka afta marriage.

Some of di main reason why dem dey do Female Genital Mutilation na becos society and religion like am, dem get wrong believe say e dey helep woman remain virgin, make woman marriage material and make man enjoy sex more.

For some culture na initiation to become woman and condition for marriage.

Even though no hygienic reason dey for FGM - for society wia dem dey practice am dem believe say dem need to cut woman vagina becos if dem no cut am she no dey healthy and she dey unclean and no worth to call woman.

Most times dem dey do am by force and sabi pipo for world believ say na violence against women and e dey against dia human right. And if dem do am on top small pikin na child abuse.