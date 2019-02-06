Image copyright @elrufai/Twitter Image example Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai na powerful Govnor for Kaduna State,northern Nigeria

Nigeria main opposition party People's Democratic Party on Wednesday say dem shock on top wetin Kaduna state govnor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai declare for national TeeVee.

Di govnor im say any foreigner wey try chook bodi for Nigeria general election go go back house inside 'bodi-bag' (wey fit mean say na im deadi bodi dem go carri).

"We dey wait for di pesin wey go come intervene, na deadi bodi bag dem go take cari dem go back" - El-Rufaiwey be govnor for ruling APC govnor tok dis one for Nigeria Television Authority.

One Nigeria wey see di interview post dis tweet.

For dia twitter, PDP say, afta dem consider im threat finish, "di party no get option dan to consider" di National peace accord wey dem bin sign.

Both foreigners and locals enta social media provoke:

