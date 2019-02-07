Image example Di Debate for Delta na di last Govnorship debate wey go hold for dis general election.

Di BBC Governorship Debate don hold for Asaba Delta State and three of di six Govnorship Candidates dem naim show to tell di pipo wetin dem go do yo make Delta State beta and why di pipo suppose vote dem.

Employment generation, sports development and how to tackle insecurity na im be di focus for candidates during di debate.

Dem say di high rate of youth unemployment, insecurity and lack of sustainable infrastructure development for di state naim dey ginger dem to contest for guvnor to bring positive change for di state.

Guvnor Ifeanyi Okowa wey dey seek second term in office from Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Chief Great Ogboru of All Progressives Congress APC and Dr. John Akwara of Social Democratic Party SDP no show for di debate.

Franks Ufuoma Esanubi of African Action Congress AAC, Dr. O'diakpo Obire of Progressive Peoples Alliance PPA and Chief Brando Onu of All Grand Alliance Party AGAP naim show for di debate.

Dem say dem get new ideas wey go boost di economy for di state and bring foreign investors so dat Delta State go be di industrial hub for di kontri.

Sports development na anoda area dem see say go engage youths and one strategy to tackle an na to build standard sport facilities for public schools so dat from inter house sports dem fit begin groom sport talents, build stadium and sports village for di three senatorial district and get parastatals for di different sports.

Dem also answer from social media and pipo wey dey dia ontop how dem go carry physically challenged pipo along and dem say dem go make law to make evri building and bustop get space to accommodate dm and reserve 5%of jobs for dem.

Image example Na BBC News Pidgin arrange di Governorship Debate for Delta State

Ontop Security mata, di way to go dem say na to partner Security agencies and federal goment so dem fit improve intelligence gathering and dat go address herdsmen palava too and punish pipo wey commit so odas to see take dressing.

BBC Pidgin don hold similar debate for Akwa Ibom and Rivers State.