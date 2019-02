Image copyright Federal Ministry of Labour

Nigeria public university lecturers don suspend di strike wey start since 4 November, according to reports.

Dem suspend am afta dia meeting wit goment on Thursday evening.

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities announce for dia Twitter handle say schoolwork go open on Friday, 8 February, 2019.

Nigeria Federal Ministry of Labour say dem don reach agreement wit di lecturers.

But ASUU say di condition to end di strike na for goment to fulfil dia own part of di agreement.

