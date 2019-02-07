Image copyright Federal Ministry of Labour

Nigeria goment and di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) dey schedule to do anoda tok-tok on Thursday February 7 2019.

Di Ministry of Labour confam say Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige go hold di meeting with di Union.

E go be di number 10 time wey di two parties go sit down jaw-jaw ontop how to tackle di issues wey make di union stop work since November 2018.

ASUU and goment bin hold dia last meeting on February 2 2019, for wia di union presido Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi bin tell tori pipo say im dey go deliver message give im pipo and dem go do anoda meeting 'next week Thursday.'

"We go continue di meeting next week Thursday, we go dey here again to continue di tok-tok." Na so Ogunyemi bin tok.

For di end of di meeting last week, goment bin express confidence say dem dey make progress.

"Although e don tey, di good news be say we don reach di end of di tunnel." Na so di Labour minister Chris Ngige bin tok.