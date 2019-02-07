ASUU strike: Federal goment and union go meet today
Nigeria goment and di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) dey schedule to do anoda tok-tok on Thursday February 7 2019.
Di Ministry of Labour confam say Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige go hold di meeting with di Union.
E go be di number 10 time wey di two parties go sit down jaw-jaw ontop how to tackle di issues wey make di union stop work since November 2018.
ASUU and goment bin hold dia last meeting on February 2 2019, for wia di union presido Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi bin tell tori pipo say im dey go deliver message give im pipo and dem go do anoda meeting 'next week Thursday.'
- Moni to settle our salary no dey enof to end strike - ASUU
- ‘How I go end call for Biafra, ASUU strike’ – Kingsley Moghalu
"We go continue di meeting next week Thursday, we go dey here again to continue di tok-tok." Na so Ogunyemi bin tok.
For di end of di meeting last week, goment bin express confidence say dem dey make progress.
"Although e don tey, di good news be say we don reach di end of di tunnel." Na so di Labour minister Chris Ngige bin tok.