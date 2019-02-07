BBC Governorship Debate for Delta State go happun live today!

Time don reach for di BBC Pidgin Governorship Debate wey go happun for Asaba, Delta State.

Governorship candidates for six parties for di state, go tell dia kontri pipo how dem plan to improve di life of di pipo for di state.

Dem go also discuss issues like unemployment, security and sports.

Who be di candidates?

BBC Pidgin invite six Governorship candidates for Delta State base on feedback from our audience.

John Akwara of Social Democratic Party of Nigeria, Brando Omu of All Grand Alliance Party, Odiakpo Obire of di Progressive Peoples Alliance, Frank Esanubi of di African Action Congress, Great Ogboru of di All Progressive Congress and current Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of di People's Democratic Party.

How you fit join?

You go fit join di debate live on top @bbcnewspidgin for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You go fit also watch am live for BBC Pidgin website wey be bbc.com/pidgin.

Di debate go also dey live on top Delta Broadcasting Service Asaba, Trend 100.9 FM, Bridge 98.7 FM, Peoples TV, Farin Wata Television, Wazobia 94.1FM Wazobia Max TV wey dey on top cable.

For all dis stations, pipo go fit also send in questions wey dem wan ask di candidates with #bbcgovdebate or #bbcpidgindebate.