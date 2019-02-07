Image example Ogboru, Okowa, Omu, Obire and Esanubi

For di six candidates wey suppose stand for di BBC Govnorship Debate for Asaba, Delta State only three naim show face.

Frank Ufuoma Esanubi of African Action Congress AAC, Dr. O'diakpo Obire of Progressive People's Alliance PPA and Chief Brando Omu of All Grand Alliance Party AGAP na im show face stand for di debate.

Guvnor Ifeanyi Okowa of Peoples Democratic Party PDP no show for di debate even though say di Chief of Staff for Goment House Asaba and di Chief Press Secretary bin don receive di letter wey invite am for di debate,.

Dem begin do turn-turn on top who go confam weda im go come or not.

All di letters, text message and calls to di All Progressives Congress APC candidate, Chief Great Ogboru no receive any response weda yes or no.

Even sef di letter, calls and text message to di pipo wey dey close to am like im broda, Turner Ogboru and Sen. Omo-Agege too no yield any result as im sef no show up for di debate.

Dr. John Akwara of Social Democratic Party SDP na anoda candidate wey no show for di guvnorship Debate for Asaba.

Even though say im be answer di first letter dem wey invite am for di debate, come even ask wia di venue of di debate go hold because say im bin no dey Asaba, but e no answer any call or text message to confam weda or not e don enta Asaba and e no show for di debate venue last last.

Dis debate for Asaba, Delta State na di last debate wey BBC Pidgin go hold for guvnors for dis election.