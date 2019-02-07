Aagbe Wo Demo: “Call your militants to order” Ghana demonstrators advice President Akufo-Addo

Thousands of demonstrators for Ghana storm di principal streets of Accra today dey demonstrate di against growing level of insecurity for di country.

Di demonstrators numbering thousands join di "Aagbe Wo" demo which for Ga language inside dey mean "dem dey kill us."

NDC Youth Organiser talk BBC Pidgin say "we no wan make Ghana turn like Liberia where fight fight destroy some years ago, so we hit di streets today take caution government on di security forces wey dem give weapons who dey attack us."

Dey hold placards wey dem write "call your militants to order" which be di major issue that fuel di demo.

Image example "Aagbe Wo" demo against growing level of insecurity for Ghana

Last week some national security operatives violently assault some opposition activists during a by-election for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Yestee, government form commission wey go investigate di matter but opposition leaders say di commissions go be bias sake of dem dey support government.