Image copyright NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT Image example Court say make dem arrest Oke and im wife anywia wey dem see dey for di world

Federal High Court for Lagos, South-West Nigeria, don order di arrest of former National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Director-General, Ayodele Oke and im wife, Folashade.

Justice C.J. Aneke tok say make dem arrest di couple "anywhere wey dey see dem for di world."

"I don carefully consider di oral application for di arrest of di pesin wey dem mention for here and I dey convince well-well say dis application na confamento," Mr Aneke tok.

"Accordingly I hereby grant dis application as dem want am."

"I hereby order say make dem arrest Ambassador Ayodele Oke and wife, Folasade Oke anywhere wey dem sight dem for di world." Na so Justice Aneke tok.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission bin carry di couple go court afta dem recover di sum of $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 (in total N13bn) from Flat 7B Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos wey dem link to di couple.

Di order follow application wey EFCC carry go court to ask say make dem issue bench warrant for dia arrest.

EFCC explain for di application say dem dey find am hard get di couple to show face for court.

Dis one na afta EFCC fail to produce di couple for court last week Friday.