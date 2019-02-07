Youth unemployment na serious mata wey dey worry pipo for Delta State, southern Nigeria.

Dis na one of di issues wey make di candidates stand for di BBC Govnorship Debate wey BBC Pidgin do for Asaba, Delta State, as em dey ginger to contest di election.

Frank Ufuoma Esanubi, of African Action Congress, AAC, say evri Delta indigene wey go University or Polytechnic, finish Youth Service, im goment go hammer dem one million naira to take start business.

Im say dem don do di research find say na N20 billion naira dem need to take d0 dis one and e get power to create 20,000 new business evri year for Delta State.

Im add say, di ones wey no go University but learn one skill or di oda dem go give N500,000.

Dr. O'diakpo Obire of Progressive Peoples Alliance PPA say dia focus dey for agriculture and dem go grant money to take boost small small business.

Den dem go ensure say di necessary infrastructure go dey ground wey go support dis business dem like electricity as dat one go attract investment and make business wey dey already to expand.

Brando Omu of All Grand Alliance Party. AGAP say dia strategy na to set up industries wey get beta chance to succeed for di three senatorial districts.

Dem dem hi training youths for ICT and agriculture because dat na di way to go to get massive job opportunities for youths.

Di Candidates also say dem go receive old industries like Delta steel company and di wood company AT&P, enta partnership with foreign investors wey go ginger and expand di economy to make Delta industrial hub for di kontri.